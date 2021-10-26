Why young people attend Vuzu parties

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

A RESEARCH into the practice of Vuzu parties among young people in Bulawayo which was done with the aid of various stakeholders has revealed that peer influence, destressing and opportunities to engage in sex, sell and use drugs are the motivating factors for attendance.

The research which was carried out by Grassroot Soccer and AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AFH) revealed that the youths were lacking in recreational activities from school and the communities around them hence the venturing into the infamous Vuzu parties that have seen youths being exposed to HIV, Sexually Transmitted Infections and early unwanted pregnancies. In the research, the young attended said parties where platforms to enjoy, albeit irresponsibly.

“Despite the common Vuzu party activities of drug and alcohol abuse and sexual behavior carrying significant negative health consequences for adolescents, youth respondents reported a number of factors that motivate them to attend these parties. These include taking alcohol, drugs and opportunities for sex as well as chances to blow off steam and release stress. Young people also reported that they attend these parties to make money, either through selling drugs or sex work/transactional sex.” read the research.

There were concerns detailed in the research that there were adults who were funding the Vuzu parties for unknown reasons.

Some of the negative consequences of the Vuzu parties include unwanted pregnancies as some of the girls have sexual intercourse with multiple partners and do not know the person responsible for the for the pregnancy leading to backdoor illegal abortions and exposure to HIV and STIs.

In a bid to address the matter, Grassroot Soccer and AHF have started raising awareness and sensitizing campaigns on the downside of Vuzu parties to both young people and the adults who are their guardians and parents. The law enforcement agents have also been taken aboard to ensure they tighten screws on these parties and also to raise awareness among the attendees.

Some respondents however said the parties were a good way of entertaining them but called for supervision by law enforcers so that there are no sexual activities at those venues and no peddling of drugs. They were also cognisant of the dangers that come about with irresponsible sexual activity

According to the study, the parties are commonly attended by young people in Bulawayo however with the Covid-19 virus that has put in place restrictions in regards to gathering, there has been a reduction in the prevalence of the parties.

However, a documentary on closing the tap on HIV infection was officially launched on Tuesday morning where local artists, health stakeholders and champions tackle HIV using art.

@NyembeziMu