Wife stabs husband to death

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Trish Ndlovu (23) who is on the run after allegedly stabbing her husband Hillary Mugiyo (23) to death over an undisclosed matter in Nkulumane.

Confirming the incident, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the incident took place on Wednesday morning around 2am where the accused had a fight with her husband and fatally stabbed him on the neck.

“On 6 December 2023 at around 2am, a neighbour to the couple was awakened by the noise coming from the couple’s house. He then proceeded to their house and discovered a pool of blood in the passage and also in the spare bedroom.

“He asked the accused, who was inside the house, what had happened, the accused person revealed that she had a fight with the now deceased over an undisclosed issue. She further stated that she stabbed the now deceased with a kitchen knife once on the neck and that the accused was outside the house,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

The neighbour is said to have proceeded to check on the now deceased and found him lying on the ground facing upwards while blood was oozing from the neck but still showing signs of life.

“While the neighbour tried to seek help for the now deceased, the accused person disappeared from the scene and her whereabouts are still not known. An ambulance was summoned and the now deceased was pronounced dead. A police report was then made. The body was conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post mortem,” said the police spokesperson.

“As police we urge members of the public to solve their problems amicably than to use violence as this results in unnecessary loss of lives. Such a young life has been lost an incident which could have been avoided if both parties had sought assistance in solving their issue,” she added.