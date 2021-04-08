Williams nominated for ICC Player of the Month for March

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Test cricket captain, Sean Williams is one of the nominees for the International Cricket Council Player of the Month for March.

Williams is nominated for the men’s award with Rashid leg spinner Rashin Khan and Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The Zimbabwean Test skipper scored back to hundreds in the drawn Test series against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates. He made 105 in the first Test; a match Zimbabwe won by 10 wickets inside two days before he scored an unbeaten 151 in the second five-day contest but his effort proved to be in vain since Afghanistan went on to win by six wickets for the series to end 1-1.

In the two Tests, Williams scored a total of 264 runs and took two wickets to walk away with the Player of the Series accolade. He also went on to play three T20Is against the Asians where he scored 45 runs with a strike rate of 128.57.

Khan took 11 wickets as his team won the second Test against Zimbabwe and followed up with six wickets in the 3-0 T20I victory for his side.

Kumar India played three ODIs against England where he took 6 wickets with an economy rate of 4.65. He also went on to play five T20Is against them where he took 4 wickets with an economy rate of 6.38. He was the standout bowler on either side in the white ball series between India and England.

For the women’s award, Lizelle Lee of South Africa is up against the Indian duo of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Punam Raut.

@Mdawini_29