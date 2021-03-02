Williams unbeaten half century gives Zimbabwe slender lead against Afghanistan after brilliant display by Zimbabwean bowlers

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe 133/5 (Williams 54*, Raza 43, Hamza 4/61) lead Afghanistan 131 (Zazai 37, Zadran 31, Muzarabani 4/48, Nyauchi 3/34) by two runs

ZIMBABWEAN captain, Sean Williams notched up an unbeaten half century to give his team a slender lead at the end of day one of the first Test cricket match against Afghanistan at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

Williams was on 54 not out from 78 balls, his fourth half century in Test cricket as he guided Zimbabwe to 133/5 in 39 overs in their first innings to lead Afghanistan by two runs. This was after the Zimbabwean bowlers were superb with ball in hand to wipe out Afghanistan 133 all out in 47 overs after the Asians had won the toss and opted to bat first. Afsar Zazai top scored for the Afghans with 37 runs and second best was Ibrahim Zadran’s 31.

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani picked up four wickets for 48 runs in 12 overs, four of those overs being maidens. Fellow seamer, Victor Nyauchi took three wickets for 34 runs in 10 overs with one maiden. Spinners Williams and Sikandar Raza picked one wicket apiece together with pace bowler Donald Tiripano.

Zimbabwe did not get their innings to such a great start and were 38/4 in 14.5 overs with their entire top order gone cheaply. Kevin Kasuza fell for a three-ball duck, Tarisai Musakanda went for seven on his return to red ball international cricket, Prince Masvaure scored 15 and Wesley Madhevere had debut to quickly forget when he was given out leg before wicket without scoring.

Williams and Raza stabilised the Zimbabwean innings, with the two veterans putting on 24 for the fifth wicket. Raza was dismissed before the close of play for 43.

Left arm spinner Amir Hamza was responsible for four of the Zimbabwean wicket to fall on the day while the other was taken by fast bowler Yamin Ahmadzai.

The match heads into day two on Wednesday with Williams and Ryan Burl the two batsmen at the crease. With the two batters in the middle, Zimbabwe certainly have a chance to stretch their lead seeing that they also have Regis Chakabva and Donald Tiripano who are also capable of contributing with the bat.

