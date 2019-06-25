Win for Junior Sables at Under-13 Coca-Cola Craven Week

Old Mutual Zimbabwe number eight Tanaka Ndoro breaks away from an opponent at the Under-16 Coca-Cola Grant Khomo Week in White River on Monday

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Old Mutual Zimbabwe Under-14 rugby team recorded their first win at this year’s Under-13 Coca-Cola Craven Week when they defeated Border Country Districts 29-5 at Hoërskool Rob Ferreira High School in White River, South Africa on Tuesday.

Nokutenda Gunda, Malachai Burrell, Thomas Judson, Ethan Chaponda and Munangi Kamwendo scored the tries for the Junior Sables. Andrew Maringa and Chaponda also weighed in with a conversion each as the Zimbabweans recorded a resounding win over the South Africans.

Tanetswa Dinhidza, the Junior Sables team manager described the encounter against Border CD as being a bit disjointed but by and large, the display by the Zimbabwean lads was excellent.

“It was a hard game, a little scrappy at times but overall the performance was good,’’ Dinhidza said.

For the Maxwell Madziva coached Zimbabwean lads, Tuesday’s win was a perfect comeback following their 31-5 opening day defeat to the Griquas on Monday.

The Old Mutual Zimbabwe Under-17 also found the going tough on the first day of the Under-16 Grant Khomo Week as they lost 24-17 to the Griquas at the same venue. Brendon Marume, Nqobile Manyara, Happious Zhou scored one try each while Zvinoda Chikoto kicked in a conversion. Next up for the Marvin Chirume coached Junior Sables is a clash with the Border Country Districts on Wednesday.

@Mdawini_29