Woman attacks patron after being labelled a lesbian Gavel

The Sunday News

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A Queens Park woman in Bulawayo in trouble has found herself on the wrong side of the law after she attacked a fellow patron at a local bar, who had accused her of being lesbian.

Patricia Ncube (45) appeared at the Bulawayo magistrates court before magistrate Mrs Vivian Ndlovu facing a charge of assault after she hit Samukeliso Chiremba (39) three times with an empty bottle on the forehead at a bar in Kingsdale suburb.

The accused is charged with the crime of assault as defined in Section 89 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9;23.

According to the state case as presented by prosecutor Mrs Ashley Dube on 28 May 2023 around 7.50pm, the complainant, Chiremba had a misunderstanding with Ncube, after the former had called Ncube a lesbian.

“Ncube went on to hit Chiremba with an empty bottle of beer three times on the forehead until she sustained a cut on her forehead,” said the prosecutor.

Medical records was presented at the court and showed that Chiremba obtained a serious head injury.

The case was remanded to 17 July for judgement.

