Woman dies after being hit by car

The Sunday News

Nontobeko Mlotshwa, Sunday News Reporter

A WOMAN died after a car veered off the road and hit her before crashing into a durawall in Northend, Bulawayo on Monday.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said  Kudzaishe Blessing Chinyakudza who was driving a Nissan Bluebird vehicle  along Queens road with no passenger hit a 49 year- old woman who was walking alongside the road and she died on the spot.

” Kudzaishe lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road  and hit a woman who was walking on foot and he stopped after hitting a procast wall of the house that was nearby” he said.

Her body was taken to  United Bulawayo Hospital for post mortem.

Inspector Ncube  appealed to motorists to be careful while driving as roads are wet because of the rains.

“We appeal to motorists to be  considerate while driving, roads are slippery during this period, there are high chances of one losing control of the vehicle and putting lives of other road users at risk.  Such loss of life due to human actions is regretable” Inspector Ncube said.

