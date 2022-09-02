Woman loses car in CBD

A 54-year-old Bulawayo woman lost her car to thieves after she left it parked in the CBD on Wednesday as she did her errands in town, police confirmed.

Police spokesperson for Bulawayo Inspector Abednico Ncube said they were investigating a vehicle theft case where the complainant parked and left her white Mazda B1800 single cab pickup along 8th Avenue between R. Mugabe and G. Silundika Street.

He said the car had a dysfunctional looking system on the driver’s door but the complainant locked the passenger side door.

“After about 45 minutes, the complainant came back and discovered that the motor vehicle was no longer at the parking lot where she had left it. A police report was then made and the motor vehicle is not yet recovered,” he said.

He warned motorists to attend to all dysfunctions on their vehicles in time so as to avoid such incidences.

“Police would like to appeal to members of the public with information which may lead to the arrest of the accused person and recovery of the stolen motor vehicle to report at any nearest police station,” said Insp Ncube.

