Women Empowerment projects take shape

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa says various projects in her ministry are at various levels of completion with efforts being made to offere sade trading soaces for women.

This was highlighted during a Post Cabinet Briefing this Tuesday evening. “The construction of Masvingo Safe Market in Masvingo City which aims at improving incomes and livelihoods as well as providing a safe working space for women is underway. The project will create 60 direct jobs and sustain more 300 other indirect jobs. The project is 85 percent in terms of completion, read the briefing.

The Ministry noted that it is facilitating the registration of 90 Micro, Small and Medium enterprises and 10 Community Groups. Sensitisation and mobilisation of informal enterprises, issuance of certificates of incorporation, among other activities have so far been done.

The Zimbabwe Community Development is supporting 50 projects drawn from the country’s 10 provinces that have been identified for funding under the Fund. Community groups will also benefit from the Fund through access to loans at concessionary rates. Cabinet noted that Construction of the Chirundu Traders Market, which is being done in phases is expected to be completed by August 2024.

The project involves the construction of the Main Market, an Administration Block and Ablution Facilities. ” Activities leading excavations and laying of the foundation are on course for completion during the current cycle,” reads the briefing. Construction of the Gwanda Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Traders Market, which will house 56 traders, is 90 percent complete. @NyembeziMu