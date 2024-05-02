World Press Freedom Day: Media-friendly laws create safe, free and conducive environment for media – Dr Muswere

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Second Republic has made significant progress in ensuring a safe, free, and competitive operating environment for all media to thrive through the enactment of media-friendly laws and repealing of laws that impinged on media operations, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

Dr Muswere said this in a statement on the commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day on Thursday.

Running under the theme: ‘A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis’ this year, Dr Muswere said the theme focuses on the importance of journalism and freedom of expression in the context of the current global environment crisis while also highlighting the important role played by the press in accessing and dissemination of information.

He said cognisant of the fact that this guarantees a secure and sustainable future that respects freedom of expression, media plurality and gender equality, the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has made tremendous progress in the creation of an enabling environment in the media sector.

“The Second Republic has made significant progress in ensuring a safe, free and competitive operating environment for all media to thrive. This was done through the enactment of media-friendly laws and repealing of laws that impinge on media operations such as the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA).

“This led to the opening up of airwaves for both radio and television thus ensuring media diversity which resonates well with President Mnangagwa’s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind,” said Dr Muswere.

He said as the ministry commemorates this important day, the Government of Zimbabwe is amending the Zimbabwe Media Commission Act and the Broadcasting Services Amendment Act with the Media Practitioners Bill also under consideration.

“The amendments will professionalise, allow the independence and co-regulation of the media sector and ensure growth and development of the media industry. We are also celebrating a major milestone achieved in the broadcasting sector which has witnessed the operationalisation of all licensed 14 community radio stations which are broadcasting in vernacular languages.

“As we celebrate World Press Freedom today (Thursday), I want to assure you that the Second Republic will continue to work towards the eradication of polarisation through constructive engagements with the media. Government of Zimbabwe confirms to work with the media fraternity,’ said Dr Muswere.

He said the world is faced with climate change, biodiversity loss, and air pollution crisis and disinformation and misinformation about these pertinent issues can exacerbate them and implored the media to report objectively on environmental issues and possible solutions.

