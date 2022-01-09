X-Mile embarks on Vloging

Thembinkosi Khumalo, Sunday Life Reporter

SOUTH African based Afro-jazz soul singer X-Mile (real name Xolani Ndlovu) is set to create his personal Vlog to share his life experiences, increase his fan base as well as inspire upcoming artistes.

A couple of upcoming artistes and followers have been reaching out to X-Mile telling him how much they are pleased by the thrilling work he is doing.

The afro pop star has decided to share a part of his life’s up and downs that many people do not get to experience face to face with him.

The idea is to share the life at the back of the stage, the hard work done in the studio, the life at home and also the life shared with the people he confides in.

In his Vlog, X-Mile is also going to be sharing tips and advices for the upcoming artistes on how to manage pressure, how to manage the stage among other music related issues.

Speaking from South Africa, the “Induk’ enhle”’ hit maker said, “Many young artistes reach out to me asking for advice on what they should do and what steps to take in regards to their music careers, so I decided to start this Vlog to share with them some of my experiences that have shaped me to be the artiste that I am today”.

In his Vlog, he is going to be sharing more of his life stories based on what happens behind the scenes.

“I’ve noticed that apart from the beautiful music, people have shown interest in wanting to know how I manage to balance the tight, difficult times and happy times as well and still be able to create great music and at the same time have the energy to perform on stage with enthusiasm.”

He said the push to have his personal Vlog was motivated by the need to communicate with audiences and other artistes as well as marketing himself.

“It is much easier now to market and distribute my craft without having to go through the headaches of the past industry where one had to be approved by specific record labels to qualify for a good marketing and distribution deal, Thank God for the internet,” X-Mile said.

“I am one person who does not believe in failing. I decided to shoot my own content using my phone. I do my videos, editing, script writing and all of that is done on my phone.

At the moment, I am working alone on the Vlog, but the vision is that it may grow and have a team with proper equipment and we produce appealing content.

“I would like it to grow from a Vlog into a Reality TV show that will one day be listed on the major stations and sites, so yeah, anyone willing to jump on the bus before it’s in full motion is welcome because a time will come when it will not be easy to reach us.”

The Afro-jazz singer said he was currently on a break and most of his focus was on the Vlog but he would resume music very soon as he was in the process of carefully selecting songs to fit in his next project.

“I like to go on music breaks every now and then. This helps me to refresh and refocus as it can be very strenuous.

For me, it is very important to take a breather every now and then.

That being said, I have been compiling some great music. I have recorded a lot of music featuring some of the biggest names in the industry both in South Africa and Zimbabwe, stay on the lookout something amazing is brewing.

I promise my listeners some very exciting and interesting twists in this upcoming project, we’re going to the next level.”

X-Mile is also planning to do a series of performances in Zimbabwe.