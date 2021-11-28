Yali urges youth to participate in farming

Colin Moyo and Brighton Moyo, Sunday News Reporters

THE local chapter of Young African Leaders Initiative (Yali) Regional Leadership Centre Southern Africa has called on youths to participate in initiatives such as agriculture to improve their livelihoods.

This emerged at a Yali Zimbabwe alumni conference held in Bulawayo yesterday under the theme “Harnessing ideas for impact”. Speaking at the event, a member of the Yali Zimbabwe, Mr Shepherd Ndlovu urged youths to take part in agriculture as most of the country’s food was imported from neighbouring countries.

“As youths we should take part in agriculture as most of the country’s food is imported from neighbouring countries such as South Africa and Botswana, while Zimbabwe is privileged with lots of land which can be used for farming,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said if youths actively participate in agriculture, it will help uplift the country’s economy.

“If youths can actively participate in agriculture, we can grow our crops and supply our country, hence this will help us as a nation to avoid importing foodstuffs from other countries,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said there was a need for youths to engage with policy makers in order to establish a suitable agricultural working environment to ensure the growth of the sector.