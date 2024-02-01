Yanaya Lifestyle Bulawayo branch moves to new location

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

Yanaya Lifestyle Bulawayo branch is set to move to a new relocation location in March to attract more customers and ensure they have enough space to meet their requirements.

The current branch was at Trek garage on corner Fife Street and 12 Avenue.

In an interview, Yanaya Lifestyle founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Mrs Nyaradzo Dhliwayo-Moyo said the new location was to be announced soon.

“The landlord had other plans for their building, so we are moving to a new location on March 1, new location will be shared soon. However, it will attract more customers for us and ensure we have enough space for customers’ parking among other things,” she said.

Since the coming in of parking contractor Tendy Three Investments (TTI) into Bulawayo, customers’ parking has been a challenge in the central business district (CBD) over parking fees.

Meanwhile, in a recent post on LinkedIn, Mrs Dhliwayo-Moyo said her trailblaizing, African startup last year faced a number of challenges.

“At Yanaya our goal has been to redefine what it means to eat healthy in every sense of the word redefining from taking our traditional fruits creating amazing smoothies and superfoods into tasty meals.

“However in the last year, our business was faced with a myriad of challenges primarily because we failed to have adequate systems and a robust strategy to support the brand in my absence,” she said.

She, however, announced that the Yanaya Lifestyle was now back and using the adage that says the second time is always a charm.

Mrs Dhliwayo-Moyo said their failures of yesteryear have taught them more than any textbook could.

“Failure has possibly been the greatest blessing we have experienced since we began. We are back for all of it. When you see our work here, please be kind, when you pass through our restaurants drop in and support us, when you bump into our products, share,” she added.

“You are supporting a young girl’s dream who has been battered in the race of life but has risen up full of fire in her bones to slay dragons. Whenever you buy from us, you are helping us defy the stigma around start-ups in Zimbabwe that die within their first five years.”

She said this year they celebrate their fifth anniversary and failure was not their portion.

“Yanaya Lifestyle will not become a statistic of another failed business in Zimbabwe because of your support. We are not defined by our failures but we are defined and use them as stepping stones catapulting us to greater heights.”