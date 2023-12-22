Young dynamo Awakhiwe gets pampered by club Chicken Inn

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

FANS favorite Zimbabwe under 15 young star Awakhiwe Tshalibe who had a stellar performance at the COSAFA Schools Under 15 tournament which was recently held at Gateway High School in Harare was yesterday pampered with a grocery hamper by his club Chicken Inn.

The 14 year old skillful old Chicken Inn juniors winger had a breathtaking show at the COSAFA Schools Under 15 contest earning starting places in a campaign in which Zimbabwe finished in third place after defeating Namibia in the third place playoff.

“It was so pleasing to see Awakhiwe doing well in national team colours. He is very much talented and with very much potential to go places. However, we will help him to remain humble and focus on his young football career and studies too,” said Chicken Inn juniors Guide Goddard.

Chicken Inn board member development Makhanyiso Moyo said: We are grateful to Tshalibe, his parents, sponsors and the entire country for the support. It’s them who makes things happen. It’s a Christmas present to Awakhiwe and his family members.”

Tshalibe is a Mpopoma High School student and has in the past few days revealed that he wants to play for big clubs in England.

“My dream is to play for any big club in England. I believe I can do it if I keep working hard and I keep on praying that my dream comes true. I am happy for the team. We wanted to win the tournament but unfortunately we did not start well, but I am happy with how we finished the other games,” said Tshalibe.

Zimbabwe’s under 15 side had a bad start to the tournament, losing their first game 4-0 to losing finalists Malawi. They went on to win all the remaining games leading to their qualification to the third and fourth in which they went on to beat Namibia 1-0 through a goal from one of the impressive players Elshadai Sadomba, son to the legendary former Dynamos player Edward Sadomba.

Zimbabwe pocketed US$50 000 for finishing third while South Africa who finished as the champions of the tournament took home a US$100 000 cheque.

Malawi were the first runners up and were rewarded with US$ 75 000. -@FungaiMuderere