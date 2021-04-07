Young farmers calls for steadfast land allocation to youths

Mthabisi Tshuma, Sunday News Correspondent

THE Youth in Agriculture Apex Council Board (YAACB) has reiterated the call to prioritise the land allocation process to patriotic young farmers.

This comes as the 2020/2021 farming season is expected to have a bumper harvest following good rains. In an interview, YAACB chairperson Mr John Muchenje said there was need to tighten loose ends on the land allocation process as it will play a pivotal role on the country’s agriculture sector success.

“As youths in agriculture we are happy that the land allocation process has started but we however, urge Government to prioritise youths. Youths are eager to work towards Vision 2030 and contribute to the food security,” said Mr Muchenje.

@mthabisi_mthire