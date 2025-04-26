Young Flying Stars clinch Toppers Uniforms Master Masiku Soccer Festival title

26 Apr, 2025 - 19:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Young Flying Stars clinch Toppers Uniforms Master Masiku Soccer Festival title Young Flying Stars clinch Toppers Uniforms Master Masiku Soccer Festival title

Chronicle Writer

YOUNG Flying Stars Soccer Academy Team were crowned champions of the Under-10 Toppers Uniforms Master Masiku Soccer Festival at Hartsfield Ground today, securing the Toppers Uniforms shield in spectacular fashion after a tense penalty shootout.

The closely contested final saw Young Flying Stars battle fiercely against Jadel Academy with both teams showcasing remarkable skill and determination. Despite several promising opportunities during open play, neither side managed to find the breakthrough, forcing the match into a dramatic penalty shootout.

Young Flying Stars clinch Toppers Uniforms Master Masiku Soccer Festival title

Holding their nerve under pressure, Young Flying Stars displayed composure and precision, clinching victory 3-2 to claim the prestigious title.

The festival, backed by Toppers Uniforms, provided an outstanding platform for young footballers to hone their skills and compete at an elevated level.

A total of six teams participated in the competition. Mountain Climbers Academy secured third place, overcoming La Masia Academy in the playoff. Young Flying Stars’ B-team finished as the fifth-best team, while The Brazilians Academy ended the tournament at the foot of the standings.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting