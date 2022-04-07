Young Sables arrive in Kenya for Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe national Under-20 men’s rugby team has arrived in Nairobi, Kenya ahead of the Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy, which gets underway on Saturday.

Coached by Shaun de Souza, a squad of 25 players left Harare on Thursday and arrived in Nairobi later in the day.

On Tuesday, the Young Sables had their sponsored kit presented to them by Marjorie Mutemererwa of SeedCo at a sendoff dinner that was also attended by Zimbabwe Rugby Union president, Aaron Jani.

Zimbabwe is one of the eight countries taking part in the Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy, with the Zimbabwean lads to square off against Tunisia in the quarterfinals on one of the four matches lined up on Saturday. The Young Sables square off against Tunisia in a quarterfinal match on Saturday.

At the end of the tournament, the teams ranked seventh and eighth will play in a repechage competition comprising four nations, themselves and two challengers from the rest of Africa, for two slots at the next Barthes Trophy in 2023.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Rugby Referees Society members Talent Gandiwa and Precious Pazani have been appointed as match officials at the Under-20 Barthes Trophy tournament whose matches will be played at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. [email protected]_29