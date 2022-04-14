Young Sables brace for tough encounter against Namibia in Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy final

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national Under-20 rugby team coach, Shaun De Souza is anticipating a tough battle when his lads face Namibia in the Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy final at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on Sunday.

The Takudzwa Msungwini captained Young Sables saw off Madagascar 32-3 in the semifinals on Wednesday to book a place in the final against Namibia who had earlier on seen off Kenya 16-5 in the other semifinal. De Souza feels that Namibia plays more structured rugby, which makes it tricky to plan against them but he is looking to neutralize some of their key players.

“It won’t be easy, they are a more structured team, it’s going to be a tough game, our guys have to be at their best. We’ve got our strengths, the Namibians, you can identity their key elements, if we can defuse their key players and get our defensive system in place then we can win,’’ De Souza said.

On Thursday, the Young Sables had time off to recover, which gave them an opportunity to review their own match as well as have a look at how Namibia played against Kenya. They return to training on Friday and Saturday as they gear up for Sunday’s final. [email protected]_29