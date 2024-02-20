Youth Day tourney for Mawabeni

Brandon Moyo

AS the nation celebrates the Robert Mugabe International Youth Day on Wednesday (tomorrow), youths in Mawabeni will be commemorating the day on the football pitch.

A Youth Day tournament has been organised for Mawabeni in what promised to be an exhilarating day filled with fun on and off the field of play.

The tournament dubbed “Adachi Football tournament” is penciled to take place at Mawabeni grounds and will feature the ambitious ZIFA Southern Region Division One side Adachi FC alongside Mawabeni FC and Super Strikers FC.

Adachi is under the stewardship of the legendary Johannes “The General” Ngodzo and will field two teams at the tournament.

The matches that will be played include Adachi A facing Adachi B in the tournament opener at 11am before Mawabeni face off against Super Strikers in the afternoon, starting at 1pm. The final is pencilled for 3pm. One of the tournament organizers, Mbesuma Nkomazana said the event will be a perfect opportunity for youngsters to showcase their talent while also celebrating the holiday in a good way.

He added that they are expecting a fun filled day with entertaining football.

“It’s good for these up coming youngsters to be given a platform to showcase their talent and what they are capable of doing and that’s why we decided to do this tournament.

“The football season is starting soon and therefore it’s important players to keep fit and stay in shape. It’s going to be entartining day filled with high quality football and with loads of entertainment. It will be the perfect way for youths in and around Mawabeni,” said Nkomazana.

He urged all football enthusiasts not just only from Mawabeni but from all over to grace the event and commemorate the Youth Day in style.

Last year, Adachi and Mawabeni came close to taking things a step further with the former eying the top flight while the latter had their eyes set on playing Division One football.

They will be hoping that the tournament will also get them in shape.

The upcoming tournament will also be the perfect opportunity to showcase the talent that is housed in Mawabeni.