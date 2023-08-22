Youth organisation leads march against drug abuse

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

A YOUTH organisation last week held a drug and substance awareness campaign in Bulawayo after noting the menace that drug abuse is causing within society.

Youth Network Connect led the march which went through Kingsdale, Queens Park West and Queens Park East suburbs.

Managing Director for Youth Network Connect Dr Philimon Nyirenda said drug addiction has become one of the societal curses which affects the youth’s future, threatens public health and results in the dissolution of human personality.

“One of its tragedies lies in its morbid assault on youth resulting more often than not in mental disorientation and emotional derangement, pushing the victim towards a fate from which there is seldom any hope of recovery. The evil is insidious and operates secretly and it often comes to be known to others only after the addict has crossed the point of no return, “said Dr Nyirenda.

He said that diverse awareness programs should be implemented based on Information dissemination programs which teach primarily about drugs and their effects and introduction of affective education programs which focus on building self-esteem, responsible decision-making, and interpersonal growth.

Youth Network Connect, programmes officer, Ms Mercy Magwaza explained that the youths are extremely susceptible to such drugs.

“Deteriorating mental health and peer pressure lead vulnerable teenagers to indulge in drug abuse and become addicts. Drugs destroy lives, since drug addicts can see nothing beyond their need to take drugs. We must urgently deal with the problem of drug abuse, “said Ms Magwaza.