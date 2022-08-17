Youth survivors of drug and substance abuse reintegrated successfully

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

The Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Professor Paul Mavima has revealed that there has been substantial progress in the social reintegration of youth survivors of drug and substance abuse in their communities.

Speaking during Tuesday’s Cabinet, Prof Mavima said process to reintegrate these youths has been successful adding that his Ministry and other stakeholders had completed the capacitation of 87 caregivers from Mashonaland West to provide information and skills in caring for survivors of drug and substance abuse.

The Second Republic has been ceased with the abuse of drugs and substances in most urban communities in the country and President Emmerson Mnangagwa has a task force in place headed by Prof Mavima whose objectivity is to fight the drug scourge. The government is in the process of finalising a National Drug Master Plan was a way to solve and mitigate the challenges that are faced by drug use in Zimbabwe.

He also highlighted the training of a total of 91 persons with disabilities in Project Management at Nerutanga and Chiwenga centres in Buhera District, Manicaland Province. Prof Mavima also reported that six solar powered boreholes fitted with 5 000 litre-tanks were drilled in Bulawayo, Chivhu, Masvingo, Chegutu, Murambinda and Kwekwe, with more than 700 traders set to benefit from these boreholes. @RealSimbaJemwa