Youth told to utilise the power of entrepreneurship in line with Vision 2030

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE youth in the country should start their own businesses in a bid to contribute to the country’s economic development and inclusive growth, in line with Vision 2030. Entrepreneurship the world over is known for its catalytic role in fostering economic development, while providing a strong breeding ground for innovation. Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, targeting a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society, rides on inclusive development that leaves no one and no place behind.

Speaking at the recent Entrepreneurship Expo and Dinner hosted by the Youth Network Connect (YNC) in Bulawayo, businessman and Business Economic Empowerment Federation (BEEF) president Dr Solomon Matsa said it was key for the youth to realise the power of entrepreneurship.

“The self-directed nature of working as an entrepreneur opens up a new way of doing creative work, being innovative, invention of new products, services, industries and continuous improvement to existing ones. “Take ownership of businesses in order to drive empowerment, which in return drives the economy. This speaks to President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 that leaves no one and no place behind,” he said. Entrepreneur and The Hustler founder, Mr Nkosana Mazibisa said youth entrepreneurship in the age of technology was critical.

“Technology has important effects on business operations. No matter the size of your enterprise, technology has both tangible and intangible benefits that will help you make money and produce the results your customers demand.”

EcoVision chief executive officer (CEO) and BEEF southern region governor Ms Cleopatra Ngwenya said there were different investment opportunities for the youth that would want to develop entrepreneurship initiatives.

She encouraged women as well to be social entrepreneurs that play an active role in their community development.

YNC managing director Mr Philimon Nyirenda said their goal was to empower the youth and spread wealth creation around local communities in the country by encouraging entrepreneurship through sharing knowledge.

He said: “As YNC our mandate has been to empower entrepreneurs with a roadmap and support that guides them through the transition from startups, to micro-enterprises and on to small and medium-sized businesses that create jobs, lead innovation, and increase economic development in their local communities.”

Mr Nyirenda said they launched the Entrepreneurs Corner and the Entrepreneurs Academy that will see more youths around the country equipped with the requisite skills, knowledge and finance to be able to develop their startups.

“We have designed a disruptive and human-centric approach to develop entrepreneurs around the needs of necessity-driven entities, enabling people to become micro-business owners without external funding and to financially sustain themselves. We know how to develop entrepreneurs.”

Some of the key speakers were businesswoman and radio presenter Ms Brenda Ndlovu, lawyer Mr Taurai Mrewa, businessman Mr Shasha Gomez and Girl Talk Zimbabwe founder Ms Annitta Neshiri among others.

The event was held under the theme: “Building Youth Entrepreneurship and Business Partnerships for a Diversified Inclusive Economic Transformation”, with the motto being Recreate, Rebuild and Re-Invest.