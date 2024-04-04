Youths actively involved in the response to SRHR, HIV/AIDS

Uzile Mkwananzi, Sunday News Reporter

THE Young People’s Network on Sexual Reproductive Health, HIV and AIDS (YPNSRHHA), is a young people based network that is actively involved in advocating for youth participation in the national response to SRH, HIV and AIDS.

The network is a dynamic youth-driven network of adolescents and young people aged 10 to 24 in Zimbabwe. Represented across all provinces and districts, YPNSRHHA champions the sexual and reproductive health rights of young people and is a chapter of the African Youth and Adolescents Network on Population and Development in Eastern and Southern Africa (AfriYAN ESA).

Mr Zibusiso Ndlovu, the Deputy National Facilitator: Southern Region said that the network is led by the young people and is for the young people.

“The YPNSRHHA empowers and engages young people through its structured networking system, which exists at the national, provincial, and district levels.

These structures are made up of young people from various sectors, as well as co-opted technical experts. The structures provide a platform for young people to share knowledge, experiences, and best practices on sexual and reproductive health, HIV, and AIDS-related issues”.

“Through building the capacity of young people and youth-serving organizations, YPNSRHHA facilitates information exchange and knowledge-sharing on best practices, advocates for universal access to services, advises stakeholders on enhancing youth participation, mobilizes resources, and promotes youth leadership in the national response to SRH, HIV and AIDS,” he said.

The network undertakes various initiatives and programs aimed at promoting sexual reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) among young people and preventing HIV and AIDS. One such initiative is advocacy and communication for young people’s SRHR, HIV, and AIDS.

The network develops and disseminates information and communication materials targeting young people on issues such as HIV prevention, treatment, care and support family planning, drug abuse, climate change, cyberbullying, mental health and gender-based violence.

The network provides training, mentorship, and technical assistance to young people to enable them to participate meaningfully in the development of policies, programs, and interventions relating to SRHR and HIV.

Mr Ndlovu said that the network actively fosters partnerships with various stakeholders, including government agencies, healthcare providers, civil society organizations, and international partners, it also participates in the National Technical Working Group on Adolescents and Young People Health and Wellbeing, hosted by the National AIDS Council, to contribute its expertise towards policy development and program planning for sexual and reproductive health and HIV prevention for young people in Zimbabwe.

YPNSRHHA also hosts various activities and collaborates with healthcare providers and community-based organizations to organize training sessions and mentorship programs to improve the delivery of services.

Mr Ndlovu said that the network is dedicated to lessening challenges or barriers young people face in accessing sexual reproductive health services and HIV prevention measures

“As a network, we noticed that there is limited availability of services for this cause which is a major challenge as some areas are lacking sufficient resources and infrastructure to provide these services. There is also stigma and discrimination which also pose a significant barrier, particularly for young people from marginalized communities, YPLHIV, and YWDs.

“Lack of comprehensive sexuality education is another challenge, which can lead to a low understanding of sexual and reproductive health issues and increase the risk of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. Lack of confidentiality and privacy concerns can further deter young people from accessing these services. Other challenges include unmet need for contraception, child marriages, and drug and substance abuse hence the need for us to take action and assist the nation,” he said.