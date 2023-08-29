Youths take stance at maintaining peace

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

YOUTHS in the country have taken a stance of maintaining peace in the country during the election period, shunning all forms of violence.

This emerged during an online peace rally that was attended by youths from four countries, namely Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Malawi.

The conference ran under the theme “Advancing Youth Inclusive Engagement for Peace”.

countries like Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, South Africa and South Africa were represented during conference.

Youth Network Connect, managing director, Dr Philemon Nyirenda said the conference was all about empowering the youths to recognize their potential and foster a culture of peace and understanding.

“People in General, Young men and women participate in political processes in multiple ways. However, the representation of young people in formal political processes remains limited. Participation of all citizens in formal political processes is important for democracy; furthermore, young people themselves are calling for better integration into these processes.

“A consensus is emerging that increasing the participation of young people has both instrumental and intrinsic value for both the young men and women themselves and for the wider society,” he said.

Ms Thubelihle Wellington Ncube a civic media strategist said in her line of work as a civic voter educator she discovered that most youths fall victims to political prostitution, use and abuse all in the name of being given the little incentives promised by different political parties.

“The Youths constitute more than 66 percent of the total population of Zimbabwe. If as youths we push for peace and deny being used as tools for political violence, pushing slurs and violent political mantras we can get a step closer to peace,” said Ms Ncube.

All representatives highlighted that advancing youth inclusive engagement for peace is essential for building sustainable and peaceful societies. By involving young people in decision-making processes, promoting their active participation, and empowering them to contribute to peacebuilding efforts, they can address the root causes of conflicts, foster social cohesion, and contribute to sustainable development.