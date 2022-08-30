Youths urged to take advantage of tourism opportunities in Bulawayo

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

YOUTHS in Bulawayo have been urged to take advantage of the limitless tourism opportunities that are available in the city.

City economic Development Officer Mr Kholisani Moyo said this at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Tourism Innovation Challenge Bulawayo Province Awards held at Cresta Churchill Hotel in the city.

The event was organised to honour youth participants who have been developing innovative ideas to enhance tourism marketing in the country.

Mr Moyo revealed Bulawayo has several possible tourism destinations that are not part of the generic make-up of the industry. He said youths should focus on creative ways to promote tourism in the city given the rich heritage the city has.

“Bulawayo has abundant tourism opportunities that can be explored by youths. What the city and the industry needs are innovative and creative ways to market the city. There are several heritage buildings and cultural destinations that could be explored by our young entrepreneurs.

“These buildings are old and have a history about them and our youths should tell the stories behind them like their significance for example. You youths must control the narrative, tell the story and I am sure the city and yourselves will benefit from these tourism endeavors,” said Mr Moyo.

“What you young people need to do is look at the comparative and competitive advantages and they will be well on their way to successfully becoming tourism operators. There is so much cultural diversity and wealth in Bulawayo,” he added.

He called on the youths to develop tourism products that are unique to Bulawayo which will guarantee sustainability. @RealSimbaJemwa