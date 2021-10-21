YW4ED Mat-South Chapter Launched

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

THE Matabeleland South Chapter of Young Women for Economic Development (YW4ED) was launched on Wednesday in Figtree amid calls for women to take the lead in uplifting their livelihoods.

YW4ED targets women between the age of 18 and 45 and was launched at national level by the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, in a bid to empower women in economic development.

The Matabeleland South chapter is expected to see women in the province escape their comfort zone and exhaust their abilities even beyond sectors once considered to be male dominated. Speaking at the launch Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Honourable Mangaliso Ndhlovu said young people were the cornerstone of economic development.

“There is nothing difficult or way above your abilities as long as you are determined. We should see women prosper, the government has made efforts to include women in all sectors, and women should use their numbers to their advantage,” said the Minister.

Minister Ndhlovu said he had high hopes to see young women following President Mnangagwa’s footsteps who has constantly encouraged people to strive through the harsh sanctions imposed against the country and make the best of what was available.

Speaking at the same event, the national chairlady of YW4ED, Honourable Tatenda Mavetera said their main objective as an organization was to bring complementary action to President Mnangagwa’s mantra of leaving no one behind on the way to accomplishing economic development.

“We want to reach out across the country as we make sure that all women in Zimbabwe are adequately represented. This is the seventh chapter being launched and we will soon be launching in the remaining three provinces. We thank the government for the overwhelming support,” she said.

Guest speaker Ms Stella Nkomo, the deputy chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe International Trade fair (ZITF) encouraged young women to stay focused, determined and always strive to archive excellence no matter the level of their current status.

“Young women should know that you are the future, you entail your destiny, my challenge to women from Matabeleland South is for them to look beyond the marginalization mantra and stand on their feet in an attempt to better their lives,” said Ms Nkomo.

The Matabeleland South chapter launch saw women from Plumtree, Bulawayo, Harare and other areas partake in a free exhibition for women in business, students and professionals.