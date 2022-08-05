ZACC arrests NSSA Corporate Affairs director

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

ANTI-graft body Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) this Friday (today) arrested National Social Security Authority (NSSA) Director for Corporate Affairs David Makwara for fraud involving more than US$182 000.

Makwara is set to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, the commission confirmed the arrest.

“Allegations are that in August 2021, Makwara hatched a plan to defraud NSSA of thousands of United States dollars by misrepresenting to the authority that Zivo Project Management Private Limited intended to carry out renovations works worth US$182 661.

“To achieve his plan, it is alleged that Makwara approached one Nigel Mahachi, the project manager at Zivo Project Management to give him a quotation for the proposed renovations work at House Number 5 Ruwanga Road in Mandara. Mahachi submitted a bill of quantities for the proposed renovations to the accused together with an invoice totaling USD182 661,” reads the statement.

It is alleged that after receiving the invoice, Makwara submitted it to NSSA for payment.

“NSSA acting on the submitted invoice, transferred the total amount of US$182 661 to Zivo Project Management bank account. It is further alleged that after the money reflected into the Zivo Project Management account, Makwara corruptly directed Mahachi to refund him the money. This is against the NSSA policy and practice which does not allow a person to be paid money for home improvement directly unless prior approval has been granted.”

It is further that in order to get hard cash, Zivo Project Management transferred a total of US$171 600 to Mashwede Diesel Services’ bank account and were subsequently given US$165 000 in cash. In June 2021, Makwara is said to have sent Mahachi instructions to add fifteen items to the initial bill of quantities to cover his crime.

