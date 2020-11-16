ZACC descends on Gweru councillor, officials

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

HEADS are expected to roll at Gweru City Council this week as the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has notified the local authority that it will act upon allegations of corruption by councillors and officials that were raised by the media and the forensic audit.

One of the issues that Zacc has said it would be acting upon is the issue of a councillor who allegedly parcelled out stands to his two minor children, one aged five years. Zacc will also act upon allegations of corruption that came out from the forensic audit and the service delivery report.

Council officials in the housing department were recently subpoenaed by Zacc to testify and give evidence on how Ward 11 Councillor Albert Chirau influenced the purchasing of low density stands in Senga Infill by his two minor children. Gweru Mayor Councilor Josiah Makombe confirmed that Zacc had notified the local authority that it will come to Gweru to take action on alleged corruption at the local authority involving residential stands.

“This week we had officials from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works who are investigating land issues. We are not the only ones. The officials are moving around all the 32 urban councils investigating land issues. Next week (this week) Zacc will be coming to Gweru to act on issues of alleged corruption at the local authority. We wrote to them and they responded saying they would come to Gweru next week.

Zacc spokesperson Mr John Makamure could neither deny nor confirm.

“We are carrying out a systems and compliance review of local authorities in order to strengthen corporate governance and plug loopholes for corruption,” he said.