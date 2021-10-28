ZACC meets Permanent Secretaries

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Wednesday held its inaugural Permanent Secretaries’ Roundtable Forum which was meant to facilitate the exchange of ideas on practical strategies in the prevention of corruption.

Posting on their Twitter account the anti-graft body revealed that the forum was addressed by the ZACC chairperson, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo where among other things she touched on the Auditor-General’s report.

“Addressing the Permanent Secretaries today, ZACC Chairperson Justice Matanda-Moyo stated that the Auditor-General reports present a big picture of the state of corruption in the public sector, exposing the lack of proper controls in the public institutions which provide a conducive environment for public officials to engage in acts of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and other criminal offences.

“She said it is unfortunate that the reports have not received the serious attention they deserve from the institutions audited because there are issues that keep recurring every year showing that corruption is systematic,” said ZACC.

ZACC further noted that Justice Matanda-Moyo implored the Permanent Secretaries to start promoting a culture of integrity and transparency in their Ministries in order to decisively deal with corruption.

