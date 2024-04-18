Zambezi Netball readies for Independence Cup

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

TEAMS in the Zambezi Community Netball League are ready for the Independence Day tournament to take place at CBZ Grounds in Victoria Falls today.

Having played two games in the new season, the teams are expected give a good showing.

The season started two weeks ago with seven teams in the campaign.

Defending champions Kasambabezi Queens, Bangelo, Academy Queens, Grace Mission Eagles, Golden Stars, Shining Stars and Shooting Stars are the clubs registered for this year’s championship and are also taking part in the Independence Cup.

Academy Queens are the latest addition to the league.

The Independence Day tournament will be the second major clash in the league, with the first being the National Youth Day contest held in February.

The league’s technical advisor Lasten Tshuma said they were anticipating great renewed rivalries as teams have had more time to prepare for the league and tournaments.

“The opening matches started on a high note. We are now waiting for the Independence Day tournament and our teams have promised a day of exciting action.

“It is good that this tournament comes at a time when the league is starting out and teams had so much time to prepare. It is a good that that we are having such a big tournament on this big day as the country commemorates 44 years of Independence,” Ncube said.

Ncube said after the Independence Day Cup tournament, teams will gather for the International Day of Boy Child Rights and the menstrual hygiene awareness games at Chinotimba grounds.

In July, the big show will be the Victoria Falls Sports Campaign Games at the Busy Island ground.

“We want to ensure that our players not only compete for the league honours but also participate in other tournaments within our league and elsewhere.”