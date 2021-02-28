Zambia defers ‘closing’ of Vic Falls border to trucks

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has indefinitely deferred restriction on commercial goods in and out of Zimbabwe through the Victoria Falls Border Post which had been set to be implemented tomorrow.

Three weeks ago ZRA issued a statement announcing restriction of commercial cargo by road through Victoria Falls border with effect from tomorrow, saying goods in excess of 16 tonnes would be restricted from using Victoria Falls port by road. The decision was in line with Zambia’s Statutory Instrument 115 of 2020 that came into effect on 1 January this year.

The move had raised concerns among a cross section of Zimbabweans who felt the country would lose out on bilateral trade and customs revenue. Clearing agents also feared they would lose business while Victoria Falls residents claimed their livelihoods would be affected since many of them used to buy goods from Livingstone before lockdown.

The neighbouring country’s revenue authority however, clarified the issue saying it had not banned any groceries or stopped any product from being imported or exported. It said the border remains available for use to all hawkers, individual traders and tourists, and all products will still be allowed to go through except that they should be below 16 tonnes if they are using the road and should use rail if they exceed the prescribed tonnage.

In a statement yesterday, ZRA said the SI will not be effected as initially planned, at least for now. No reason was given.