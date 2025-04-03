Zambia remove US-based players due to Trump immigration policy fears

The Zambia women’s national team have decided to remove their four US-based players from their squad for upcoming games due to concerns about the Trump administration’s immigration policy, the country’s football federation announced on Wednesday.

The policies have created significant uncertainty for foreigners looking to leave or re-enter the United States after time abroad. In March, a French scientist was detained and his phone was searched upon arriving in Houston for a conference.

Zambia are due to play Thailand and either China or Uzbekistan in China this week. Orlando Pride trio Barbra Banda, Prisca Chilufya and Grace Chanda will miss the games along with Bay FC’s Rachael Kundananji. Banda is Zambia’s captain and forms part of the team’s first-choice frontline alongside Kundananji.

The Football Association of Zambia said in a statement that the decision was “owing to additional travel measures introduced by the new administration in the United States of America.” The statement goes on to say that withdrawing the players from the squad was done with the advice of the Zambian mission in Washington DC and both of the involved NWSL clubs.

“After working through the process instigated by recently introduced measures it was decided that it is in the best interest of our players to skip this assignment,” the FAZ general secretary, Reuben Kamanga, said in a statement. “They will definitely be available for future assignments as they were for the last window when we played Malawi.”

The Trump administration and Ice have withdrawn visas for several foreign nationals and deported numerous legal permanent residents for various reasons, including a history of criticizing Trump and suspicions of gang associations – though at least a few of those cases appear to have been made in error. The US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, has also ordered a widespread review of visas and has boasted of canceling over 300.

Trump is also engaged in a trade war with China – where Zambia are due to play, with the Chinese team a potential opponent. -The Guardian