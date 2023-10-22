Zanu-PF and the people are inseparable – VP Mohadi

George Maponga in GUTU

ZIMBABWEANS have an unbreakable bond with the ruling Zanu-PF and the nation’s detractors will never succeed in effecting regime change, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Addressing a bumper crowd at Chivake Primary school in Gutu, Masvingo province — where he officially launched the campaign to drum up support for Cde John Paradza, who is Zanu-PF’s candidate in the forthcoming Gutu West National Assembly by-election — VP Mohadi said it was impossible to defeat the unity and conviction of Zimbabweans.

“I want our detractors to fully understand what we are saying that Zimbabweans have a solid bond with Zanu-PF. They must understand fully that they will never alienate the people from Zanu-PF. In the last elections, they tried their evil shenanigans and brought machinery and created their own mini ZEC at a local hotel so that they could announce their preferred candidates as winners. We busted them and we sent them a clear message that this country is not one to be messed with. You cannot defeat the conviction and unity of Zimbabweans because it’s even more powerful than a nuclear bomb. Our detractors can never alienate the people from Zanu-PF.”

The ruling party under President Mnangagwa, he said, had a covenant with the people to lead Zimbabwe to “Canaan”, which would be realised in 2030 when Zimbabwe becomes an upper middle-income society.

He reiterated that Zanu-PF would never entertain talk of forming a Government of National Unity, adding that Zimbabwe was on the cusp of massive socio-economic transformation without input from the opposition.

“There are others who have been talking about a GNU, but I want to make it clear that those who harbour such thoughts should dream on because we will never have a GNU. We won a clean and clear mandate from the people and we don’t want the opposition to bring their confusion to us. A GNU can only happen where there is a hung Parliament,” he said.

VP Mohadi scoffed at claims that Zanu-PF had a hand in CCC’s squabbles, saying the opposition party should not unnecessarily drag the ruling party through the mud but should clean its own mess. Cde Paradza, who is also the Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Youth, will represent the ruling party in the by-election set for November 11. He will lock horns with Mr Ephraim Murudu of CCC, Mr Robson Kurwa of NCA and independent candidate Mr Sebastine Mudzingwa.

The Gutu West election could not be held during the August 23-24 harmonised elections as one of the nominated candidates, Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi, died just before polls. Meawhile, VP Mohadi suffered a health scare during the campaign launch and had to be evacuated from the venue.