Zanu-PF cell/village restructuring exercise: Taking the Party back to the people

Dr Obert Moses Mpofu

THE primary unit of our revolutionary Party is the cell. This is perhaps the most important factor that distinguishes Zanu-PF from most political entities.

The cell occupies an important place within our Party. Everyone belongs to a cell, regardless of whatever other position they may hold within the Party. Even the pilgrimage towards the Party’s most coveted positions begins at the cell level.

The uniqueness of this structure within our Party is what has perhaps sustained the colossal Party for so long. The cell cultivates that sense of belonging. To break it down, it is these cells that multiply and become branches, districts and provinces thus completing the Party’s structures.

Naturally, on your way to the top, you will pass through these structures but your journey must always begin at the cell level. Even when you have reached the top and attained some significant position at national level, you will still be identified by your cell and you will still occupy your place in your cell. Even senior members at the very top have to submit themselves to their authorities at the cell level. It is the cell that allows my Party to identify its true and bona fide members and these cells in turn cultivate a sense of belonging.

One’s DNA within the Party is cultivated within their cell.

Such organisation coupled with Zanu-PF’s strong grounding in constitutionalism makes my Party quite efficient in its processes. Zanu-PF’s leadership has a strong belief in constitutionalism, which they never waver from, particularly His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He has oftentimes emphasised on the importance of confining ourselves to the dictates of our Party constitution, for Zanu-PF is a constitutional political party. These cells are well enunciated and provided for within our Party constitution and they are quite an important structure that should be treated with the utmost importance.

As my Party embarks on an ambitious project of restructuring our cells, it offers the perfect opportunity to have a close-up engagement with our people.

The people get an opportunity to be in touch with their Party and the Party has the opportunity to interact with their members as we continue strengthening our movement. It is our people through our cells that make up the crux of our party. Our Party can be compared to honeycomb, which derives its strength from the individual cells being joined together. A single cell on its own isn’t much to go on and offers very little, but joined together, they make all the difference.

It is this joining that culminates in unity of purpose which is the fuel that propels our titanic party forward. It takes the strength of each and every one of our cells to achieve our goals and aspirations. This means that we are stronger together, united by the ethos of our Party and the love for our great nation.

The purpose of the current ongoing cell restructuring exercise is to increase Zanu- PF’s membership base as well as enhance our presence at the grassroots level with the goal of ensuring that there is maximum benefit for our communities.

The current exercise is meant to organise our cadres, both new and old with the view of improving the Party’s presence in communities as well as the efficiency of our operations. Since the dawn of the New Dispensation, the colossal Zanu-PF party has been growing from strength to strength and attracting a new flock of members who have been driven by a burning desire to join the people’s movement.

The cell/village restructuring exercise affords the party the opportunity to formally accommodate all these cadres into the Party’s structures. Zanu-PF does not leave anyone or any place behind. So those who yearn to be part of the people’s movement should make use of this opportunity and join the colossal people’s party.

Zanu-PF has always endeavoured to conduct itself in a transparent and accountable manner. That is why our processes are so open for everyone to see. Those who are curious will have their curiosities satisfied. This is the way. There is no “strategic ambiguity” within our Party or backhand dealings where others purge and prevent others from occupying leadership positions on account of having received such instructions from some divine power in their dreams.

In the Zanu-PF Party, everyone is subjected and exposed to all the processes as required by our party Constitution. Such a strong philosophical impetus to do the right thing is why the Zanu-PF Party has stood the test of time. We always do things the right way. We have never faltered from this conviction. As the cell/village restructuring exercise unfolds, it is indeed evident that “musangano wakasimba kumesero” as shown by the huge turnout as well as the excitement this latest programme has aroused among our people.

Dr Obert Moses Mpofu is an academic and the Secretary-General of Zanu-PF. He writes in his own capacity.