ZANU-PF confident of victory

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE ruling Zanu PF party has intensified its campaign ahead of the 3 February by-elections with its National Commissar Cde Mike Bimha expressing confidence in their candidates and urging the party structures to continue working hard.

In a press briefing on Thursday afternoon in Bulawayo after meeting the provincial leadership, Cde Bimha said the ruling party had very strong structures and every time there was a proclamation for elections they were always ready.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress in Bulawayo where a by-election will be held in the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency where Cde Joseph Tshuma will be representing Zanu PF.

“I know when we all went through the campaign period for the harmonised general elections, we were looking forward to resting but when we had the recalls by the opposition it meant that we had to go back to our bases and prepare. As I said, we are happy with the progress so far but we should not relax, we should continue to work harder, engage our members and those who are not our members to come out and vote,” said Cde Bimha.

He said in 2023, their party experienced a new political wave where people who were not their members before and who felt like they were not interested in getting into their structures expressed comfort in supporting the party through joining affiliates.

“These affiliates were mainly revolving around occupations, revolving around professions, where people felt comfortable organising themselves under a banner of a particular trade but in support of the President and economic development. We would like to encourage our affiliates to do the same as we experienced in the harmonised elections for them to mobilise and cast their vote,” said Cde Bimha.

He said the responsibility to campaign was on the provincial leadership with support from other members of the party particularly the Central Committee, Politburo, the NCA as well as their leagues.

“I am glad that this has progressed well here in Bulawayo Province. Our visit today was for us to take stock of the preparations that have been put in place by the provincial leadership so that we have an idea of where they are, what still needs to be done and what they require from us at the headquarters. It is pleasing as well that they have been working as a team putting all efforts together. We are extremely confident that we will win and build on our successes,” said Cde Bimha. @nyeve14