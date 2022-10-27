Zanu PF Congress begins on high note

HICC, the venue of the Congress, was buzzing with activities with some delegates including party officials and affiliates finalising their accreditation processes.

In line with President Mnangagwa’s development thrust, Congress is running under the theme: “Building a Prosperous Zimbabwe, Leaving No One and No Place Behind”.

While some officials had already been accredited in their respective provinces, at HICC, all officials were being served equally regardless of positions at a white tent pitched near the main entrance gate.

In line with President Mnangagwa’s thrust of putting the economy ahead of politics, a lot of exhibition stands including that of the ruling party were dotted around the venue.

Some exhibitors were already showcasing their products and services, with only a handful putting up final touches.

The Congress caps elective conferences that have been held this year which include the Women’s League, Youth League, and War Veterans League.

The delegates were clad in various attires including Zanu PF party regalia and of affiliate organisations such as Teachers for ED, Economic Empowerment Group, and Young Women for ED.

Delegates who spoke to The Herald said they had come to endorse the leadership of President Mnangagwa ahead of next year’s harmonised elections.

A liberation war veteran, Cde Patricia Svosve, said this was one of the most organised Congresses the party has ever held.

“This Congress is very special unlike the previous ones simply because all wings and affiliates had enough time to prepare their resolutions. Everyone was open to air out his or her views during deliberations of resolutions,” she said.

Association of Rural District Councils of Zimbabwe (ARDCZ) president Mr Guy Mutasa was upbeat about the Congress.

“The Congress has kick-started in a good spirit because most of the delegates from even the affiliates have already endorsed the President as their sole candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections,” he said.

Zimbabwe National Teachers Union and Zimbabwe Pensioners Welfare Trust for ED chief executive, Mr Manuel Nyahwo, who was getting accredited, said the Congress has garnered support from all the country’s corners.

“What makes me happy is that we have gathered here as Zimbabweans from all walks of life in support of President Mnangagwa and in fulfilment of his Vision 2030.

“This is a very welcome development for the progress of this country. For the first time we have a President who really cares for his people. I don’t see any reason why people should not support him for what he has done in the shortest possible period.”

Another delegate, Cde Shingiari Musokeri, said she was looking forward to all the resolutions shared by various wings and affiliates being endorsed.

Zanu PF affiliate, Retrievers of Hope Youth Association chairman, Mr Victor Nyamhunga, said everything was in order.

“From the look of things, everything is moving according to plan. As Youths we are hopeful that our Congress will progress smoothly under the leadership of President Mnangagwa,” he said.

The Congress is being held some months before next year’s elections and most importantly at a time when ratings for President Mnangagwa are sky-high due to the practical steps he has taken to improve the welfare of ordinary Zimbabweans in fulfilment of his philosophy of development that leaves no one and no place behind.