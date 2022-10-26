Zanu PF Congress starts today

Harare Bureau

THE 7th Zanu PF Congress roars to life in Harare today (Wednesday) and will begin in earnest with a meeting of the Politburo followed by a Central Committee indaba tomorrow before the official opening on Friday.

All Politburo members arrived on Tuesday while Central Committee members are expected today ahead of the 118th meeting of the party’s highest decision making organ on Thursday.

All other Congress delegates are expected to arrive on Thursday ahead of the official opening of the 7th National People’s Congress by Zanu PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa on Friday.

In a statement, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said all is set for the Congress.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an Ordinary Session of the Politburo to be held on Wednesday October 26, 2022, at the home of the people’s revolution, Zanu PF headquarters, commencing at 1000 hours. All members should be seated by 09:45 sharp,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

He also said there will be an Ordinary Session of the Central Committee tomorrow.

More than 3 500 delegates are expected to attend the event running under the theme: “Building a Prosperous Zimbabwe, Leaving No One and No Place Behind”.

Sister revolutionary parties from the region and beyond expected to be in attendance are Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania, Frelimo of Mozambique, South Africa’s African National Congress, People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola, South West Africa People’s Organisation of Namibia, Botswana Democratic Party, Malawi Congress Party, Burundi’s ruling party, the National Council for the Defence of Democracy — Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD–FDD), and Rwandan Patriotic Front among others.

Foreign delegates have already started trickling in for the 7th Zanu PF People’s Congress.

Upon arrival on Tuesday, Frelimo Secretary General, Cde Rogue Silva Samuel, said Zanu PF and Frelimo are twins.

“We fought together during the liberation struggle and we are fighting to bring prosperity to our countries,” said Cde Samuel.

Frelimo held its 12th congress last month and President Mnangagwa sent the party’s Secretary for Administration, Cde Mpofu, to deliver his solidarity message.

Cde Samuel said: “During our congress, President Mnangagwa sent a very powerful message to Frelimo so we are here to deliver our special message to Zanu PF from Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi.

“We came here with a solidarity and congratulatory message for Zanu PF”.

He also called for the immediate removal of economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

“Frelimo always knew that Zimbabweans cannot be sacrificed because of choosing their own destiny. They are the owners of their country, they are a sovereign people and they have the right to choose their own way of life. We believe that the world will understand that sanctions are affecting the general public,” said Cde Samuel.

Members of the December 12 Movement from the United States led by their chairperson, Cde Viola Plummer, also arrived in the country yesterday morning to attend the Congress.

Cde Plummer, who was accompanied by Cdes Omowale Clay, Sekou Willis and Colette Pean, said they are here to attend the Congress in solidarity with Zanu PF.

“Zimbabwe is on an economic development trajectory aimed at improving the welfare of its people and we are also here to call for the immediate removal of economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe,” she said.

Chama Cha Mapinduzi will be represented by former Vice President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, who is the current vice chairperson of the party.

His delegation includes Cdes Hassan Wakasuvi, who is the party chairperson for Tabora province, Iddi Ame, CCM chairperson for North Unguja province, Haroub Shaib Kambi, private Secretary of Dr Mohamed Shein and Ali Khatibu Juma.

Botswana Democratic Party will be represented by its deputy Secretary General, Dr Lemogang Kwape, National Women’s Wing General Secretary Ms Neo Maruapula and member of the Central Committee Mr Ngaka Ngaka.

The delegations were received at the Robert Gabriel International Airport by Zanu PF Secretary for External Affairs Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi.

Cde Mumbengegwi said more than 20 political parties and international organisations are expected to attend the National People’s Congress.

“Now, we have invited many of our friends from outside the country including all the former liberation movements and other progressive political parties in the region and abroad. About 20 of our fraternal organisations will come to witness the National People’s Congress,” he said.

Apart from the politics, and in line with President Mnangagwa’s thrust of putting the economy first, a business expo will also be conducted on the sidelines of the Congress that caps elective conferences that have been held this year which include the Women’s League, Youth League and War Veterans League.

Accreditation of delegates began late last week across all the country’s 10 provinces, and now final touches are being put in place for the holding of the Congress.

