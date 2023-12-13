Zanu-PF gains more local authority seats in Bulawayo

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

ZANU-PF has gained more council seats in council after winning three of the eight council seats at the recently held 9 December by-election.

The winning of the three wards bring the number of seats occupied by the ruling party to five. ZANU PF already had two representatives who went through the proportional representation ticket.

Among the winners are local musician Cde Sandra Ndebele who one ward 20, local businessman Cde Tavengwa Zidya who won ward 24 and Cde Josiah Mutangi who won ward 1.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission confirmed the election of the councillors.

The ruling part also won Masvingo municipality’s ward 2 through Cde Benson Hwata, Zibagwe Rural District Council’s ward 13 through Cde Sipiwe Ntenenzi and Tongogara Rural District’s ward 22 through Cde Grace Makozho.

@nyeve14