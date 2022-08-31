Zanu-PF geared for a win in Malanswazi ward

Mthabisi Tshuma recently in Mafeha

THE ruling party Zanu-PF is confident of retaining its council seat in the upcoming Malanswazi Ward local authority by-elections scheduled for Saturday.

The Malanswazi ward seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu-PF councillor Delani Mabhena early this year. The late Clr Mabhena was declared a liberation heroine by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for her leadership qualities and hard work. She was instrumental in ensuring that Vision 2030 goals were achieved in the area.

Party supporters in Mahefa village vowed they will turn out in huge numbers to make sure they retain council sit, in honour of the late councillor who championed development. The ruling party supporters last Thursday gathered at Mafeha Hall in Mafeha village to show their solidarity and support during a campaign for the party’s candidate, Cde Experience Dube.

Speaking at the by-election campaign, Bulilima West legislator and Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Comrade Dingumuzi Phuti said the ruling party has worked flat out to fulfil the promises made in the 2018 elections, a sign that the leadership of President Mnangagwa was hands on.

“In 2018, Cllr Mabhena and l were voted into the local authority and National Assembly offices respectively and upon that we set on a mission to take over numerous projects around the ward and start from scratch some of the projects. We managed to work closely with the local community, the Diasporans and Government to ensure that Malalume clinic is finished and soon we will be opening the health centre. Taking note of the distances that children travel to school, we have managed to peg Nswazi Secondary School and also of importance, we have managed to drill quite a number of boreholes so as to ensure that we address a serious challenge of water in the area,” said Cde Phuti.

Cde Phuti said people from around Malanswazi ward should take note of the immense contribution the ruling party has enhanced in the area.

“President Mnangagwa is always saying that no place and no one will be left behind and this is testimony to the development projects in the area. Heading to the by-election, vote for Zanu-PF so we can continue with developing the area to be a better place,” said Cde Phuti.

Bulilima West Proportional Representative and Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Cde Evelyn Ndlovu challenged party supporters to work hard to ensure the party’s success.

“As said before that development is a relay that starts from the councillor to the legislator going upwards, as party supporters you have a big role to ensure that we retain the seat so that projects resumptions full force in imminent. Experience Dube is our candidate who has that role of taking the relay stick to Cde Phuti so that we develop our area in line with the vision of President Mnangagwa,” said Cde Ndlovu.

