Zanu PF has dominated elections in Chipinge since 1980

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online reporter

TODAY, 24 June 2023, the ruling Zanu PF will launch its election campaign at Mutema Secondary School in Mutema-Musikavanhu constituency in Chipinge District.

The constituency has been a Zanu PF election stronghold since Independence in 1980.

The venue holds another historical significance as the birthplace of one of the party’s founding fathers, Reverend Ndabaningi Chakandiwana Sithole.

The momentous occasion today comes hard on the heels of Reverend Sithole’s posthumous recognition as a National Hero, a testament to President Mnangagwa’s commitment to acknowledging and rectifying past injustices.

President Mnangagwa, the esteemed leader of Zanu-PF, will grace the event with his keynote address, setting the tone for the party’s campaign trail leading up to the watershed harmonised elections in August 2023.

A diverse array of delegates, including election candidates from every corner of the country, both winners and runners-up, have been arriving in Manicaland province and Chipinge District to partake in this historic launch.

About 30 000 party supporters are expected for the launch.

Below is a history of how the ruling party has dominated elections in Chipinge.

Election results for Chipinge constituencies since 1980

1980- Zanu (PF) had a clean sweep in Manicaland claiming all 11 seats

1985- there was one Chipinge constituency that was won by Goodson Guhu Musikavanhu of Zanu Ndonga

1990- Chipinge was split into 2, North and South. North went to Gordon Mushayavanhu of ZUM and South went to Zanu Ndonga’s Wiseman Zengeni

1995- Clean sweep for Zanu Ndonga Chipinge North was won by Fred Sithole and South by Ndabaningi Sithole.

2000-Chipinge North was won by Messias Matewu of MDC and Chipinge South by Wilson Khumbula of Zanu Ndonga.

2005-It was a clean sweep for Zanu-PF with Chipinge North being won by Morris Sakabuya and Chipinge South by Enock Porusingazi

2008-Chipinge was now split into 4 constituencies with Chipinge Central going to Zanu PF’s Alice Mwaemura Chitima, Chipinge East Mathias Matewu Mlambo of MDC-T, Chipinge South Meki Makuyana of MDC-T and Chipinge West Sibongile Nyamudeza of MDC-T

2013-It was a clean sweep for Zanu PF with Chipinge Central going to Raymore Machingura, Chipinge East Win Mlambo, Chipinge South Enock Porusingazi and Chipinge West Adam Chimwamurombe.

2018-Chipinge Central Raymore Machingura, Chipinge East Mathias Matewu Mlambo MDC Alliance, Chipinge South Enock Porusingazi Zanu-PF and Chipinge West Sibonile Nyamudeza MDC Alliance.