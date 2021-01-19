Zanu-PF mourns Mrs Mumbengegwi

Vusumuzi Dube

Senior Reporter

THE ruling Zanu-PF party has sent a message of condolence to the Mumbengegwi and Charasika families following the passing on of Mrs Emily Mumbengegwi.

Mrs Mumbengegwi was wife to the party’s Secretary for External Affairs, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi. In the condolence message on Tuesday, the party’s national spokesperson, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said Mrs Mumbengegwi was an epitome of fortitude, resilience and an oasis of humility.

“The revolutionary party, Zanu-PF led by His Excellency, the President and First Secretary, Cde ED Mnangagwa learnt with a deep sense of grief, shock and sadness of the passing on of Mrs Emily Mumbengegwi. The loss of a wife and mother deprives the family of a comforter and a pillar of strength. It creates a deep void which is eternally irreplaceable,” said Cde Moyo.

The party’s national spokesperson said as the party and nation mourn the death of Mrs Mumbengegwi, solace should be sought from her exemplary and selfless deeds which endeared her to the family and society.