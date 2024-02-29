Zanu-PF to continue improving livelihoods- President

ZANU-PF First Secretary, President Mnangagwa says the party will continue to prioritise improving livelihoods of the people as enunciated in the revolutionary mantra of development which leaves no one behind.

President Mnangagwa, who was speaking during the 374th Ordinary Session of the ZANU PF Politburo meeting at the Party headquarters in Harare today, said during and after the election season, the party must continue to deliver on the needs of the people and accelerate the economic development agenda.

He said in line with leaving no one behind, this year’s independence celebrations will be held at Murambinda, Manicaland province.

Focusing on the agriculture sector, President Mnangagwa said the outlook of the 2023/2024 summer cropping season is a testimony of the glaring negative impacts associated with climate change.

The President said in light of this, the ZANU PF-led government has already set plans in motion for the winter cropping season, as he emphasised that Zimbabwe as a nation is capable of feeding itself. -zbcnewsonline