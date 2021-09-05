Zanu-PF vows to reclaim urban constituencies

Leroy Dzenga, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has vowed to lead Zanu-PF to a resounding victory over the opposition and reclaim urban constituencies in the 2023 elections, saying successive MDC administrations in most cities and towns have brought nothing but suffering for citizens.

Addressing the ruling party’s 354th session of the Politburo in Harare yesterday, the Zanu-PF President and First Secretary said the revolutionary party must begin preparing for the elections.

“The opposition has dismally failed our people in urban areas. All party wings must therefore work hard to ensure that we mobilise the urban vote for a resounding party victory. Our people in urban areas have been short-changed by the opposition parties for too, too long. Zanu PF will never leave our urban dwellers behind; they too deserve a better quality of life.

As a party we fought for those in both urban and rural areas and we must deliver to both. Let us therefore all promote more programmes and activities with regards encouraging the youth and women to support our party and participate in its programmes.”

The ruling party intends to mobilise over five million members for the next elections, with focus on mobilising the youth vote. President Mnangagwa said the party must take advantage of social media platforms to mobilise young voters.

“All wings of the party are encouraged to exploit the social media as a contemporary tool for political mobilisation. This must see increased dialogue and debates aimed at popularising our party, its ideals and successes as well as the good policies and programmes of Government.

The positive following and publicity of the party on the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) platforms must ultimately translate into increased membership and party votes in the 2023 elections. It is, therefore, incumbent on the party wings to roll out broader election and voter education programmes across all provinces and districts. We must leave nothing to chance.”

The President said all party organs must prepare for the forthcoming Annual National People’s Conference.

This year’s Conference will be themed: “Growing and modernising the economy towards vision 2030.”

He said the ongoing restructuring exercise across the party organs was meant to strengthen the party and put in good stead for a gruelling campaign season. He added: “We are the only party that mobilised masses for the liberation.

We most recently mobilised for a successful 2020/2021 agriculture season and mobilised our nation to be vigilant against Covid-19. We are a mammoth party that cannot be stopped. It is however, important for all structures from the cell/village upwards, to speak loudly about the unprecedented successes that have been scored.

Right from the ward levels there is so much that has been achieved by the Second Republic that we must publicise.”

Addressing the media after the meeting Zanu-PF acting national political commissar Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the ongoing restructuring was progressing well.

“I am confident that we will get the five million votes and we will also win the urban seats we are targeting. I recently received data from our ongoing cell restructuring process and currently we have 3 624 050 registered members. This means that we are on course to reach our target,” said Cde Chinamasa.

Cde Chinamasa said the ruling party had 72 000 active structures countrywide. He however, said the party was not waiting to be elected by urban dwellers to begin making a difference in their lives.

“Central Government has intervened to save people in urban areas through various programmes which include widespread road repairs which are underway.

“In the past MDC has tried to take credit whenever things go right and whenever things are bad, they shift the blame to Government. It must be well documented that the current progress being seen in cities and towns is a result of the Government and we are going to continue until 2023, when we take over the running of cities.”