Zanu PF wins 53 wards

Cde Mike Bimha

The Sunday News

Joseph Madzimure, Senior Reporter

THE ruling party Zanu PF has so far bagged 53 council wards uncontested after opposition political parties failed to field candidates at the close of the Nomination Court yesterday.

Zanu PF national Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha confirmed the development at a press conference this afternoon.

“We are happy that the party bagged 53 wards uncontested positions in the local authority. I say congratulations to the 53 candidates who won without running a big race,” he said.

The party is yet to get the actual reports in regards to the National Assembly members.

“I am still waiting to get correct information on the outcome of National Assembly members, but I would like to believe that most of the seats were contested.

“We are still getting information coming through, but we are now definite about the 53 wards which have been uncontested,” said Cde Bimha.

