Zanu PF youths get egg incubator

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Reporter

YOUTHS in the Zanu-PF Lookout Masuku District in Bulawayo have received a donation of an egg incubator that hatches 2 000 chicks every 21 days.

Cde Nigel Shamu, the Zanu-PF Lookout Masuku district youth chairman donated the incubator which was handed over to the youths at a ceremony held in Richmond yesterday.

Areas under the Lookout Masuku district are Richmond, North End, Sauerstown, North Lynne, Cabatsha, Trenance, Ngozi Mine, Norwood and Airport.

According to Cde Shamu, this is the initial project carried out by his youth leadership since they were elected on 3 November.

“This is our first project since we were elected, it’s an incubator for hatching eggs and it hatches about 2 000 chicks per batch in 21 days.

Youths from our district will benefit from this. I donated this incubator after carrying out a needs analysis in what the youth actually need, youths want things that can create employment, our district has 40 people so we are giving 100 (chicks) each,’’ said Cde Shamu.

On how they decided to start with an incubator, Cde Shamu indicated that this was viewed as a viable project.

“Our agreement is that on every batch, we allocate 100 per person, then we also provide the feed for them up until chickens are ready to be sold. What is going to sustain that, we have another project that we had already started, which is mining, I donated a mine that is currently running,’’ he said.

Cde Shamu, who previously served as the district’s youth secretary for finance said he has provided land for the young people to carry out mining.

“As the youth chair, an empowered youth chair, I am into mining, mining supplies and agricultural supplies so I imported this thing (incubator) from China so that we can work as a district. It is our first project but not our main project.

I donated land to them, on which we are going to be doing mining, we have already put electricity on the mine,’’ said Cde Shamu.

Lookout Masuku district main chairman Cde Luke Phakathi encouraged the youths to be transparent in carrying out their business so as to avoid squabbles.

“There must be accountability, if they carry out their business without doing that, at the end of the day, there will be fights. My desire is for this project not to stop here, from 2 000 chicks, they must grow it to other areas,’’ Cde Phakathi said.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial youth chairman Cde Freedom Murechu and other ruling party officials attended the project launch.

