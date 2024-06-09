ZB, Catholics in drug awareness campaign

Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube (centre), Archbishop Alex Thomas and Bulawayo Junior Mayor Thabo Ngwenya join in reciting the church drug and substance abuse pledge at St Mary’s Cathedral Minor Basilica during a drugs and substance abuse awareness campaign in Bulawayo yesterday. — Picture Eliah Saushoma

Nobukhosi Ndlovu and Nothando Zondo, Sunday News Reporters

THE Catholic Church in partnership with ZB Bank yesterday launched an anti-drug and substance abuse campaign aimed at tackling the crisis that has been described as one eroding the social values among the youths.

The event which ran under the theme, “Journeying together towards a drug-free generation” kicked off with a vibrant march through the streets of Bulawayo, commencing at the Large City Hall before ending at St Mary’s Cathedral.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube commended the church and ZB Bank’s initiative and called on others to emulate the programme.

“I would like to commend the ZB and the church for this great initiative. Drug and substance abuse are increasingly becoming a serious threat to our society. The abuse of drugs is eroding our social and cultural values, increasing crime and violence as well as robbing the country of manpower.

“Drug abuse undermines the dignity of the human person and national pride. The Government is looking for other stakeholders like churches to complement its efforts and it appreciates this and any other initiative that seeks to address this drug abuse challenge,” Minister Ncube said.

Archbishop Alex Thomas said he is against society elders who sell drugs and alcohol to the youths and urged the society to take action against them.

“Our youths are suffering because of people who choose to make money at the expense of their future. Action is required against them, I do not blame the youths but the adults who sell them these drugs. They should be reported to the police so that we end this crisis that is killing our children,” he said.

ZB Bank Service Centre Manager, Mr Nhlonipho Tshuma said they partnered with the church and the Christian community at large to help raise awareness on drugs and substance abuse.

“Banks are known to prioritise profits but our key is now people. We are now concentrating on the social fabric to make sure that our children are not engaging in drugs and substance abuse. When you want to do business and make a profit, you have to have a stable community that is drug-free,” he said.