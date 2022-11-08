ZB’s CEO scoops top award

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

ZB Financial Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Shepherd Fungura scooped the 2022 CEO of the year award at the just ended CEO Africa Roundtable conference held at the resort town of Victoria falls.

The top business executive body also awarded lifetime achievement awards to three late businessman and leadership heroes.

Founder of Comesa Market, the largest cross border traders’ market in Victoria Falls Mr Misheck Mpofu, former Hwange Colliery Managing Director the late Dr Charles Zinyemba and founder of Impala Car Rentals the late Mr Thompson Kanganwirai Dondo were all awarded with life time achievements.

Mr Fungura scooped the prestigious CEO of the year award which recognises excellence among top CEOs in the Zimbabwe business community.

It is awarded to the individual whose leadership has helped companies achieve strong growth and success, strong financial performance, tangible results and goals as well as overall success of the business and community involvement.

It is also awarded to an individual who has shown exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. The CEO Africa roundtable members then vote informed by the above mentioned criteria.

Meanwhile, the late Mr Mpofu who succumbed to Covid-19 in 2021 was awarded with a lifetime achievement award for his vision that saw him creating businesses that would benefit generations after generations.

In 1999 he was elected councillor in the Victoria Falls municipality representing ward 4 and it was during this time that he founded Comesa Market which was born as a solution to the influx of traders from neighbouring countries.

The late Dr Zinyemba was also honored with a lifetime achievement. In 2018, the former military personnel and medical doctor guided the Hwange Colliery Company to pay its workers who had gone for years without salaries and these were paid in United States Dollars and the local currency, a move that was welcomed by the employees. He was appointed Managing Director in 2021, a position he held until the time of his demise.

Former businessman-cum philanthropist the late Mr Dondo completed the list of the lifetime achievements. Mr Dondo who formed Impala Car Rental in 2007 at a time when the country’s economy was in recession but he steered through the murky waters was awarded for his entrepreneurial prowess.

Mr Dondo was also recognized for his love for music which benefitted immensely the arts industry. He was a prominent music promoter to some of the most celebrated artists such as Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu and Selmor Mtukudzi.