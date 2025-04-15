ZC blocks Queens, but Shutdown show lands in prime ZITF slot

Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

The much-anticipated Bulawayo Shutdown musical show, initially scheduled for April 26 at Queens Sports Club, has been relocated following Zimbabwe Cricket’s (ZC) objection to the use of the venue.

ZC, custodians of Queens Sports Club, earlier this month, clarified that they had not approved any non-cricketing event at the stadium, which is set to host four Test matches in June.

This clarification led to a series of meetings involving the Bulawayo City Council, Queens Sports Club leaseholders, and the event organisers, Harris Entertainment.

And in light of this, Harris Entertainment has announced a change of venue for the Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown.

“ZITF (Zimbabwe International Trade Fair) in partnership with Harris Entertainment would like to inform the public of the change of venue of the Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown from Queens Sports Ground to the ZITF (ZIEC) main arena,” the organisers stated.

In what could be a blessing in disguise, this move will bring the event closer to the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, which will run from April 21 to 26. The concert will now take place at the heart of the exhibition venue, which will be hosting traders and exhibitors from around the world, attracting thousands of visitors. This proximity will likely give the show a boost in attendance and visibility as the show will fall on the last day of the fair.

The relocation also clears the way for Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for two Test matches each at Queens Sports Club.