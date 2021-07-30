ZC board seeks answers to Chevrons’ pathetic show in international cricket

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Cricket board has asked the organisation’s director of cricket, Hamilton Masakadza to immediately come up with a turnaround strategy for the country’s senior national men’s team.

In a virtual meeting held on Friday, the ZC decision makers tasked Masakadza to address the issue of the senior national team’s poor performance. Masakadza is expected to come up with the master plan prior to the team’s tour of Ireland in August.

“The board asked the ZC director of cricket to urgently come up with a turnaround strategy for the Zimbabwe senior men’s national cricket team following a string of poor results. The strategy, which is expected to be in place before the team’s tour to Ireland and Scotland, should focus on the following areas: i) Selection ii) Technical issues iii) Performance of senior players,’’ read part of the communication from ZC.

It is understood that the board is running out of patience with the team’s pathetic display in international cricket and want action taken to address the situation. Zimbabwe were recently beaten by Bangladesh in the only-Test, whitewashed 3-0 in a One Day International series before they lost the three-match Twenty20 International showdown 2-1 against the Tigers.

Zimbabwe are rooted at the bottom of the International Cricket Council 2023 Cricket World Cup Super League with one win and five losses in the six matches they have played so far. The solitary win was over Pakistan achieved in a Super Over in the Asian country.

At the same meeting, the board received and approved ZC’s audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, which will now be presented at the cricket mother’s body annual general meeting. The board also received and approved the report on the ZC job evaluation and grading exercise carried out by the independent human resources management consulting company Lorimak Africa.

@Mdawini_29