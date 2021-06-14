ZC puts all cricket activities on hold pending appeal to Government for permission to resume

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket have temporarily suspended all cricket activities, including the four-day match between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A which started on Sunday following a directive to suspend all sporting activities in the country as part of the latest Covid-19 lockdown restrictions imposed by the Government with effect from Monday.

In a statement, ZC said while they have abided by the law, they have since appealed to the Government, through the Sports and Recreation Commission to be allowed to complete the four-day encounter between Zimbabwe A and their South African counterparts.

“ZC has, however, lodged an urgent appeal to the Government, through the Sports and Recreation Commission, for permission to complete the ongoing four-day international match as well as to continue with preparations for other upcoming international tours that we had already committed to,’’ read a statement from ZC.

The cricket mother body however reiterated that while they make a request, the well-being of players, support staff as well as communities remains of main concern.

“As we make this request, the health and safety of our players, support staff and our communities remains our top priority.”

ZC believe that having hosted international as well as domestic matches in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic without any hitches, they are better prepared to resume cricket activities.

“Having successfully hosted international and domestic tournaments at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic under the bio-secure environment, with the matches being played behind closed doors with no spectators allowed in the stadia and with all those directly involved undergoing several tests for the coronavirus and staying in secluded accommodation facilities, we believe we are well-equipped and experienced enough to safely resume with our cricket activities,’’ said ZC.

The suspension of all sporting activity comes at a time when ZC were planning for the resumption of club cricket in the provinces which provide teams to the National Premier League, which is meant to start next month. – @Mdawini_29